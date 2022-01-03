Silgan to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results on January 25, 2022

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN, a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after the U.S. markets close. On the following day, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Silgan will hold a conference call at 11:00 A.M. eastern time to discuss the Company's results and performance for these periods.
The toll free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (877) 614-0009. International callers should dial (646) 828-8143 for the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until February 9, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (888) 203-1112, and international callers should dial (719) 457-0820. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 5585585.
Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2020. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005044/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
