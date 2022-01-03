Urban Edge Properties Acquires Woodmore Towne Centre in the Greater Washington, D.C. Market for $193.4 Million

--Advances Strategy of Acquiring High-Quality, Infill Real Estate in Company's Core Markets--
Urban Edge Properties UE today announced that it has acquired Woodmore Towne Centre ("Woodmore"), a 712,000 square foot grocery-anchored, regional power center located on 83 acres in Glenarden, MD along with an adjacent 22-acre land parcel. The transaction closed on December 23, 2021 and the purchase price was $193.4 million providing an initial unleveraged yield of 6.4%. The acquisition of Woodmore, which combines essential retail and a unique shopping experience for the surrounding community, is consistent with Urban Edge's strategic plan of acquiring high-quality, infill real estate with attractive cash flow and future growth potential.
Woodmore sits just nine miles from the center of Washington, D.C. off the Capital Beltway, providing excellent access for the 240,000 vehicles traveling this corridor each day. The site benefits from strong demographics with a 5-mile population of 287,000 people with average household incomes of $106,000. Woodmore was the second most visited open-air center in the state of Maryland with over six million visitors in the past twelve months.
The property is currently 97% leased and features a lineup of leading retailers, restaurants and services including Wegmans, Costco, Best Buy, At Home, Nordstrom Rack, LA Fitness and Starbucks, amongst others. It is part of a larger 245-acre master planned community that includes over 500 recently constructed residences, a limited-service hotel and a new children's medical center. The 22 acres of land adjacent to the shopping center are also part of the larger planned community and may be developed for a complementary commercial use in the future.
"Woodmore Towne Centre is a valuable addition to Urban Edge's portfolio of high-quality retail assets located in premier metropolitan markets," said Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Edge. "With best-in-class retailers, a convenient open-air format and outstanding accessibility, Woodmore is a go-to destination serving the needs of consumers across Prince George's County. We look forward to partnering with the local community and further expanding our presence in the greater Washington, D.C. marketplace as part of our long-term strategy."
The transaction was completed by the Company using cash-on-hand and a new $117.2 million non-recourse first mortgage secured by the property. The mortgage has a 10-year term at a fixed rate of 3.39% and is interest-only for the entire loan term.
ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES:
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005417/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.