AlloVir to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AlloVir ALVR, a late-clinical stage allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, today announced that Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information, visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
