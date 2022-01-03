Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm Benchmark to Provide Financial Advisory Services

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. AESE (the "Company" or "AESE"), a global esports entertainment company, today announced that it has engaged The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") to serve as the Company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with a potential business combination transaction.

As previously announced, the Company is actively pursuing opportunities to invest the cash on its balance sheet to acquire or merge with an existing business. To date, the Company has reviewed a number of potential targets and the continued sourcing of additional opportunities is ongoing. The engagement of Benchmark is expected to accelerate this process.

Lyle Berman, the Company's Co-Chairman and President, said, "I am very pleased to announce our engagement with Benchmark to assist in the identification and execution of a transformative M&A transaction. After an extensive and extremely thorough search process, I believe Benchmark is the ideal investment bank to advise our team as we continue our efforts to maximize AESE shareholder value."

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment AESE is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

