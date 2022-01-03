Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference

Braze BRZE, the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Bill Magnuson, cofounder and chief executive officer, will engage in a fireside chat with Needham Senior Software Analyst Scott Berg at 9:15 am EST.
A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.
About Braze
Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.
Disclosure Information:
In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.
