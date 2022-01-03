Acadia Healthcare Announces Acquisition of CenterPointe Behavioral Health System

Expands Service Offerings and Continuum of Care in State of Missouri
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC today announced the Company has completed the acquisition of CenterPointe Behavioral Health System, the largest dedicated behavioral healthcare provider in the state of Missouri. The acquired assets consist of four inpatient hospitals with 260 acute care beds and 46 specialty beds for substance use and 10 outpatient locations. CenterPointe operates behavioral health networks through regional hubs in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia. Acadia funded the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.
Commenting on the announcement, Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare, stated, "The acquisition of CenterPointe provides a unique opportunity for Acadia to extend our footprint in high growth markets. This transaction aligns with our growth strategy to expand our operations through select acquisitions that meet the criteria of our disciplined capital allocation framework. As a certificate of need state, Missouri is an attractive market for an acquisition transaction.
"Acadia has a proven operating model, and as we acquire these facilities and programs, we expect to benefit from the additional scale and realize cost synergies. We also intend to make investments in future growth opportunities by expanding the facilities and adding service offerings to further enhance the continuum of care and meet the demand for behavioral healthcare services. The facilities will benefit from Acadia's infrastructure through support by the corporate team that focuses on providing high quality patient care. We expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to our financial results.
"We also welcome the dedicated clinical staff associated with CenterPointe to Acadia, and we look forward to a smooth integration of our operations. We share a common culture focused on compassionate, patient-centered care. We are especially proud to continue CenterPointe's specialized programs for military veterans and first responders. Together, we will focus on our primary objective to reach more patients and meet the critical demand for behavioral healthcare services in Missouri," added Osteen.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
