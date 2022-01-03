Repare Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") RPTX, a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.
About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.
Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as eight other early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.
SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.
