TYME Technologies, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

TYME Technologies, Inc. TYME (the Company or TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), today announced that Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Eckard, Chief Business Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference as follows:
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 10, 2022
|
On Demand:
|
7:00AM ET
|
Webcast:
|
https://journey.ct.events/view/8689e139-56fc-489f-a7ff-f600798ac5b3
The presentation will be available on demand beginning on January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the TYME website, tymeinc.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.
About TYME Technologies, Inc.
TYME is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™) that are intended to be effective across a broad range of solid tumors and hematologic cancers, while also maintaining patients' quality of life through relatively low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company's therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell's innate metabolic weaknesses to cause cancer cell death.
The Company is currently developing its lead novel compound, SM-88. The Company believes that early clinical results demonstrated by SM-88 in multiple advanced cancers, including pancreatic, prostate, sarcomas and breast, reinforce the potential of its emerging CMBT™ pipeline.
For more information about the Company, visit www.tymeinc.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of TYME's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 10, 2021, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.
The information contained in this press release is as of release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005237/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.