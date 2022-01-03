Renovacor to Participate in a Panel Presentation at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR, a biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative precision therapies to improve the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and related diseases, today announced that Magdalene Cook, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Renovacor, will participate in a panel presentation at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event.

Details on the panel are shown below:

Title: Gene Therapy: Reaching its Full Potential

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel8/2389200

A replay of the panel presentation will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of Renovacor's website under "Events and Presentations."

About Renovacor

Renovacor is a biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative precision therapies to improve the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and related diseases. The company's lead program in BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) uses gene transfer technology to address the monogenic cause of this severe form of heart failure. Renovacor's vision is to bring life-changing therapies to patients living with serious genetic cardiovascular and related diseases, by developing medicines that target the underlying cause of disease and provide a transformative benefit and significant improvement to quality of life.

Forward-Looking Statements

