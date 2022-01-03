Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Nutanix NTNX, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community virtual event:
- 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Monday, January 10, 2022
9:30 a.m. PT; 12:30 p.m. ET
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.
