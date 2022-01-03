First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. FIBK, parent company of First Interstate Bank, will report fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly and year-end results. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205; the access code is 657632. To participate via the Internet, visit www.FIBK.com. A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-866-813-9403. The replay access code is 293485. The call will also be archived on the Company's website, www.FIBK.com.
About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $19.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at www.FIBK.com.
