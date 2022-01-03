DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") DBRG today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005433/en/
DigitalBridge, digital infrastructure investor operator (Graphic: Business Wire)
January 4 – 5: Raymond James Deer Valley Summit
- Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Severin White, Head of Public Investor Relations, will be participating at the conference and holding investor meetings.
January 4 – 7: Citi AppsEconomy Conference
- Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 12:00 pm ET on Friday, January 7, 2022. The presentation webcast will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.
- The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.
January 16-19: PTC 2022 Reunite.Rethink.Renew.
DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:
Monday, January 17
- Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering inaugural keynote REUNITE. RETHINK. RENEW. – The Edge is Where all Converges at 9:00 am HT.
- Giuliano Di Vitantonio, Incoming CEO AtlasEdge, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Centers, Connectivity, Edge at 3:30 pm HT.
Tuesday, January 18
- Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Cloud at the Edge at 8:30 am HT.
- Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be speaking at panel discussion Communications Infrastructure Strategic and Investment Perspectives at 2:00 pm HT.
- Peter Hopper, Managing Director, DigitalBridge, and Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank, will be speaking at panel discussion Data Center Operating and Investment Perspectives at 3:45pm HT.
To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge's keynote remarks please register on the event's website link here.
January 31- February 2: Metro Connect USA 2022
DigitalBridge company and portfolio executives will be participating in the following sessions:
Tuesday, February 1
- Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, and Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless, will be delivering inaugural keynote at 9:00 am ET.
- Andres Irlando, President of Zayo, will be speaking at CEO panel discussion: Building for Sky-Rocketing Demands at 11:00 am ET.
Wednesday, February 2
- Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo, will be delivering keynote at 9:00 am ET.
To attend the conference and listen to DigitalBridge's keynote remarks please register on the event's website link here.
About DigitalBridge
DigitalBridge DBRG is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $40 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005433/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.