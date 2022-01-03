Kinetic Deploying High-Speed Fiber Internet to Connect Nearly 9,000 Laurel County Residents

Faster broadband will be available to more than 8,980 Laurel County residents from Kinetic by Windstream by early 2022. As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Laurel County.
Kinetic officials were joined today by Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, State Senator Brandon Storm, U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers' communications director Danielle Smoot, Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield, The Center for Rural Development president/CEO Lonnie Lawson and local community leaders for a ceremony at the Laurel County Courthouse to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.
"Over the past two years, we have seen just how critical reliable, high-speed internet access is to keep Kentuckians connected to work, school, health care, friends and family, and this is especially true for those living in our rural communities," said Governor Andy Beshear. "We are grateful for innovative partnerships like this one between Laurel County and Kinetic by Windstream, which will position local residents and businesses to seize future opportunities for success."
This project will connect approximately 6,640 customers in the city of London and approximately 2,340 customers in the East Bernstadt area to gig-speed (1 gigabit per second download) internet access.
Sen. Storm emphasized the vital importance of quality broadband service to the daily lives of citizens in Laurel County and across Kentucky.
"The General Assembly has prioritized expanding dependable, high-speed internet to Kentuckians who are currently unserved or underserved," said Sen. Storm. "This exciting project will benefit Laurel Countians in numerous ways — providing students with improved educational supports, increasing economic opportunity for our business community, and better connecting residents to their neighbors and the world."
Judge Westerfield noted the significant impact this major fiber build will hold for both county residents and tourists alike.
"The Laurel County Fiscal Court is excited to partner with Kinetic by Windstream to make this ambitious project a reality for our community," said Westerfield. "We pride ourselves on being Kentucky's ‘Crossroads to Adventure,' and this cutting-edge broadband expansion will enhance the quality of life for our citizens and increase our capacity to attract and serve our many annual visitors."
Brian Harman, president of Kentucky operations for Windstream, said the fiber build highlights Kinetic's continued commitment to the Commonwealth.
"Now more than ever, access to reliable, high-speed broadband is essential for commerce, education, telehealth, remote work and overall connectivity," said Harman. "Kinetic is a trusted partner across the Bluegrass State, and we are proud to deliver world-class internet service to meet the needs of households and businesses in Laurel County — both today and tomorrow."
As a result of Kinetic's multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. Since 2019, the company has invested $193 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth. Almost 92,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2020.
To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.
For high-resolution photos of today's event, please click here.
About Kinetic
Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.
From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005424/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
