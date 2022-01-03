MaaT Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma MAAT, a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that its CEO and co-founder, Hervé Affagard will present the company at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference held January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7:00 am EST/1:00 pm CET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

A replay of the presentation will also be made accessible in the investors' section of the company's website at www.maatpharma.com from Friday, January 14, 2022 and for 90 days after the event.

