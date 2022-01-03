Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI announced that Mark DeVita, CFO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Heritage-Crystal Clean's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/hcci/2208998 or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/
About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized manufacturers and other industrial businesses as well as customers in the vehicle maintenance sector. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses as well as businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2020, we recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2020 we recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2020 we recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2020 we collected 20 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2020 we treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 91 branches serving approximately 92,000 customer locations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005302/en/
