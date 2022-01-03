Southland Industries Completes Merger and Brand Consolidation of Portland-Based Subsidiaries

Southland Industries today announced the completion of a brand consolidation with its Portland, OR based subsidiaries TCM Corp. and Envise Northwest.

This completes the first phase of Southland's plan to consolidate all brands to Southland Industries by January 2023. As one of the nation's largest MEP building systems firms, this unification aligns with Southland's strategy to provide fully integrated building lifecycle solutions under one brand.

This unification will also enhance Southland's ability to leverage its combined expertise and capabilities across their various regional businesses in order to provide superior value and greater services to their clients and partners.

"This unification is an exciting time for our customers and employees," said Ted Lynch, Ph.D., CEO of Southland Industries. "This consolidation of brands better represents the way we actually do work today. An increasing amount of our work is with clients that operate in multiple geographic regions, so this should remove any potential confusion for them and make it easier for them to engage us and access our vast companywide resources and capabilities."

"For our people, the integration will help drive enhanced collaboration across our organization," said Lynch. "And, as we continue to expand our geographic reach and capabilities, our employees will have additional career growth opportunities."

Dan Heichelbech will continue to lead Southland as the Northwest Division Leader serving clients in Oregon, Washington, and surrounding markets. "We are excited for the growth and opportunities this new chapter will bring," said Heichelbech. "We also look forward to providing our customers with the exceptional service they have become accustomed to, in addition to the strengthened capabilities this merger will provide."

About Southland

Founded in 1949, Southland Industries is one of the nation's largest MEP building systems experts that provides innovative yet practical solutions through a holistic approach to building performance. Advocating a design-build-maintain model, Southland specializes in the engineering, construction, and service of mechanical, plumbing, fire protection, process piping, and automation and controls systems as well as comprehensive energy services needs. Through innovation and collaboration, Southland paves the way as an industry leader in sustainability and energy efficiency by improving the way buildings are designed, built, and maintained. For information, please visit southlandind.com.

