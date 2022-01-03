Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 26

Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 27, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Information
|
Date:
|
Thursday, January 27, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Telephone Access:
|
1-844-200-6205
|
Access Code:
|
631504
A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.
About Alerus Financial Corporation
Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments — banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients' needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005253/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
