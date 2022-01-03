Apella Capital Expands West Coast Presence with Addition of Metrist

Lake Oswego, Oregon-based wealth management firm brings $130 million in AUM

Apella Capital, LLC, (Apella) a financial advisory and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses, today announced Metrist Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, has joined the firm. Metrist brings over $130 million in assets under management (AUM) to Apella Capital.

The Metrist team provides clients with financial planning, portfolio creation, asset management, and income management. Founded in 2004 by CEO Taylor Drake, the Metrist team brings more than 34 years of collective experience. Prior to becoming an Advisor, Taylor managed 401k bond portfolios and developed investment products as an investment banker.

"We're thrilled to welcome Metrist to the Apella family," said Apella CEO Joshua Pace. "We see Metrist as a catalyst for growth in Oregon and beyond. They share our passion for planning, client service, and factor investing, making them the perfect cultural fit for our fast growing team."

In addition to leveraging Apella's practice management tools and technology, Metrist will also be tapping into Apella's lead generation engine via the widely listened to podcast, "Talking Real Money".

"We continue to expand our geographic footprint as a national firm comprised of like-minded advisors and fully expect 2022 to be an exceptional year of organic and inorganic growth. It's great to start the year strong," continued Pace.

The addition of Taylor to Apella's team of advisors adds to the breadth of services and expertise Apella has built over the years.

"As I learned more about Apella, it became obvious that the benefits to my clients of working together were too numerous to ignore," said Drake. "Our alignment in philosophy and approach was uncanny, and having a larger team backing up the business made sense in an increasingly complex world. We look forward to growing under the Apella umbrella in the coming years."

This is Apella's first transaction in 2022. Apella Capital, with over $2.5 billion in assets under management and administration, is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut and including Metrist's Oregon location has twelve offices around the country in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Colorado, and California.

About Apella Capital

Apella Capital, LLC is a national RIA built around a select community of likeminded advisors who believe in evidence-based investing and planning. Headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, Apella offers its wide range of financial advisory services across a number of financial advisory offices, spanning both coasts and serving thousands of individual and institutional investors. Managing over $2.5 billion in assets, the firm's financial advisors are dedicated to building lifelong client relationships and providing Advice for Life.

Apella was founded in 2014 by two financial advisors, Patrick Sweeny and David Connelly, who were passionate about finding a better way to help investors achieve their long-term goals. It is an affiliate of Symmetry Partners, which manages over $9.4 billion* in AUM and AUA. For more information about Apella Capital, please visit www.apellacapital.com.

This content should not be considered investment advice. Information is for educational and background use only.

Apella Capital is an investment adviser in Glasontonbury, CT. Apella is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Apella only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of Apella's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, Apella's business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

*As of 6/31/2021 AUA: Assets under advisement is where Symmetry acts as a sub-advisor.

About Metrist

Metrist provides financial planning, low-cost institutional investment strategies, and ongoing tax planning to minimize portfolio drag from high costs and taxes. Our goal is to provide clients with the confidence and trust that allows them to focus on the things that are most important in whatever phase of life they may be in. For more information about Metrist, please visit www.metristadvisors.com.

