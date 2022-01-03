ABIONYX Pharma Announces That the French Drug Safety Agency (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament or ANSM) Has Granted a Compassionate Access Authorization for the bio-HDL (CER-001) in COVID-19 Disease

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 – ABNX – PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces that the French Drug Safety Agency (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament or ANSM), granted a Compassionate Access Authorization for the bio-HDL (CER-001) in COVID-19 disease.
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.
