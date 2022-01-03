Damon Motors HyperDrive Named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

Annual competition honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products

Damon Motors today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The company was honored in the Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation category for its proprietary HyperDrive™, the world's first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain. Damon was selected for a CES Innovation Award from a record high number of over 1800 submissions.

"The HyperDrive is in an elite class of its own and boasts some incredible numbers," said Jay Giraud, founder & CEO, Damon Motors. "200 horsepower, 200 miles per hour, 200 mile range, 0-60 in three seconds, and virtually no maintenance. No other powertrain comes close. We have built the motorcycle of the future for today and are proud to be honored by CES for our innovation."

Damon has rigorously focused on optimizing HyperDrive's final form factor, which plays a crucial role in the motorcycle's overall performance. The company's focus on aerodynamic design, using extensive wind tunnel testing to reduce drag, enables Damon to deliver more speed, acceleration and range than its competitors. To further reduce weight, HyperDrive is engineered to act as a structural component of the motorcycle itself and serves as the nucleus upon which a wide range of future Damon models and submodels can be built.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Damon will showcase its HyperDrive technology with its flagship HyperSport and new HyperFighter models at CES 2022, January 5-7, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth CP-16. To see the Damon HyperSport in action, watch this video.

For more information on Damon Motors and to reserve your HyperSport or HyperFighter today, visit www.damon.com.

About Damon Motors

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon believes the future of motorcycling is smarter, safer, more exhilarating and personal when there's a fusion of human and machine. Its mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. Starting with the HyperSport, Damon has reimagined the relationship between bike and rider – erasing the divide to make them one. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, the company has stunned the motorcycling world by unleashing earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new technologies like CoPilot™ and Shift™. Damon continues to push limits to create global impact and shift the perception of mobility and safety.

For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005126/en/