Ecovyst Inc. Appoints Christopher Evans to Lead Investor Relations

Ecovyst Inc. ECVT ("Ecovyst"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, today announced that it has appointed Christopher Evans to lead Ecovyst's Investor Relations function, effective immediately. Mr. Evans will report to Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst.
Mr. Evans brings more than a decade of chemical industry and public market experience to his new role at Ecovyst. Most recently, he was Director of Investor Relations and Strategy at The Chemours Company. Prior to that role, he covered the US chemical industry for more than four years as a sell-side equity analyst for Goldman Sachs, leveraging deep technical experience from his time leading a research laboratory at ExxonMobil. Mr. Evans holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.
We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.
