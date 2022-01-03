Verdantas Launches as an Opportunity for Engineers, Scientists & Technical Experts to Build a Better Tomorrow

This emerging and fast-growing organization addresses the toughest challenges facing our natural and built environments today; including the effects of climate change, the proliferation of emerging contaminants, impacts to clean and dependable water supplies and the transition to greener, more sustainable, civil infrastructure.

Five leading professional service groups have come together to form a national company, which today is launching under a new brand: Verdantas. Round Table Capital Partners ("RTC Partners") launched this new venture with the acquisition of Hull & Associates, LLC ("Hull") in July of 2020, and has since expanded the organization with the acquisitions of Duffield Associates, LLC ("Duffield"), HSW Consulting, LLC ("HSW"), GeoInsight, Inc. ("GeoInsight") and Alden Research Laboratory, Inc.("Alden").

Verdantas was started with a vision to build a consulting company focused on improving the world by addressing the toughest challenges facing our natural and built environments today. Over the past 18 months, Verdantas has brought together an outstanding group of consulting companies that share this common focus. The combined organization now offers a comprehensive suite of environmental, energy, water, civil infrastructure, and green and sustainable engineering services.

RTC Partners brought together an experienced and accomplished executive team to support the Verdantas mission, led by industry veteran Gerry Salontai as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Salontai, commented, "Nearly everything we offer as a company makes the world a better place – that's what engineers, scientists and technical experts do – that's how we are wired. We recognize we are contributing to a better, greener future, by collaborating with our clients and the communities where we work. We strive to do this in an atmosphere where our people can thrive and accomplish great things together, supported by a strong team culture."

Andra Kidd, COO of Verdantas, added, "To accomplish these ambitious goals, we must look inward, and build a people-first culture that gives our employees opportunities to work on impactful projects that will make a difference for the generations-to-come. Verdantas believes in a brighter tomorrow, and we believe getting there will require a foundation of integrity, compassion, collaboration and advanced science and expertise."

Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, commented on the formation of Verdantas: "We have been selective and strategic in the formation of Verdantas. Each entity that joins integrates its engineering, planning, science, and technical expertise to solve complex problems as One Great Company. These companies bring legacies of excellence and are market-leading experts in the environment and its supporting infrastructure. RTC is excited about the enormous potential for positive impact Verdantas is pursuing."

Verdantas currently employs over 450 people across 26 offices, and is home to many of the top scientists, engineers and technical experts in the industry. Verdantas operates a people-first culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The platform is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.

For more information, please visit the Verdantas website at verdantas.com, and address any inquiries to Terry Reynolds, VP/Corporate Marketing and Communication (treynolds@verdantas.com, 916-889-6681)

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investing in and building strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm's dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platform and add-on acquisitions in its targeted markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.

