Big-D Companies, ranked among the nation's largest builders, today announced Cory Moore has been named Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005110/en/

Big-D Companies announces Cory Moore as new Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Previous CEO, Rob Moore, will remain an influential leader as the companies Executive Chairman.

"This is a significant announcement for our company and future. We have worked on our succession planning over the last decade and this strategic move is part of that plan and is a major step in realizing our goals," said Rob Moore.

In a unanimous decision by the Big-D Companies Board of Directors, Cory will take global responsibility for its 14 offices nationwide. His job will ensure we continue to preserve our mission of being the most sought after by our associates and customers. He will also continue to stimulate progress and drive Big-D companies' vision of growth and investment in our future.

"Cory is the right leader for Big-D," said Jack Livingood, Big-D's Chairman of the Board. "Cory's extensive experience along with his leadership and communication skills will help us grow our national footprint to better serve our customers. Big-D is in good hands with Cory."

Cory Moore has been with Big-D for nearly 25 years and has been an especially impactful leader of the company's growth. He has been involved in many of Big-D's most iconic projects and in recent years has been serving as the company's National President and a member of its Board of Directors.

"I am very excited for the opportunities and challenges ahead," said CEO, Cory Moore. "Big-D has a great business model and extraordinarily talented people. We are well positioned to become one of the most sought-after construction companies in the business."

Big-D veterans, Jack Livingood and Rob Moore, will continue to engage in strategic leadership and are not stepping away from the company. Their continued purposeful support will help Big-D leaders confidently pilot the company through the next several decades.

"Our future is bright, and leadership is strong at each of our Big-D Family of Companies 14 offices. Already in eight states, we are in an upward trend for expansion, and refreshed leadership is important to the livelihood of our company," said Rob Moore.

About Big-D Family of Companies

Big-D Companies is one of the largest construction organizations in the country. We serve customers through a family of constructions firms operating in fourteen offices in eight states. Founded in 1967, Big-D has a resume of thousands of successfully completed projects with more than 1,500 employee and $2 billion of annual revenue. Regional offices are in Salt Lake City, Ogden, Lindon and Park City, Utah; Pleasanton, California; Irvine, California; Tempe, Arizona; Las Vegas, NV; Reno, NV; Saint Paul, Minnesota; Bozeman, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, please visit www.big-d.com.

Additional Resources:

Facebook: @thinkbigd

Instagram: @thinkbigd

LinkedIn: Big-D Construction

Website: Big-D Construction

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005110/en/