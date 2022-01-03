Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Positive Clinical Data on QuadraMune® Reduction of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induced Inflammation

Clinical Study Shows 7 Day Course of QuadraMune® Reduces COVID-19 Hyperinflammation Induced by Monocytes

Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today positive results of a pilot clinical trial in 20 subjects.

In the study, ten subjects received placebo and ten received twice daily doses of QuadraMune for seven days. Blood monocytes were extracted and treated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in vitro for three time points. A significantly decreased production of the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 was reported at all three timepoints.

"QuadraMune is a unique nutraceutical supplement that suppresses inflammatory pathways associated with COVID-19 mortality, while at the same time inhibits immune suppressive enzymes such as indolamine 2,3 dioxygenase," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, co-inventor of QuadraMune and Board Member of the Company. "As new variants of concern keep emerging, we believe it is necessary to continue exploring various immune modulatory strategies that potentially synergize with existing vaccination efforts."

Last week Therapeutic Solutions International received a notice of allowance granting a patent on the immune modulatory and COVID-19 inhibiting properties of QuadraMune1.

"In addition to studies performed by us and our collaborators, independent groups have published in the peer-reviewed literature that ingredients of QuadraMune possess activity against SARS-CoV-2 which are discussed in this press release2," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "We are currently working with numerous colleagues to collect clinical and laboratory data to optimize dosing and ideal combination therapies."

"As a Company we pride ourselves in continually seeking to understand the mechanisms of action of our products," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of TSOI and co-inventor of QuadraMune. "To our knowledge this is the only nutraceutical that actually alters immune cells of patients in order to decrease response to the spike protein."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/.

1 Therapeutic Solutions International Awarded Landmark Patent for Cancer and COVID-19 Treatment | Business Wire

2 Therapeutic Solutions International Discusses Claims of Possible COVID-19 Suppressive Activity of QuadraMune™ Ingredients by Independent Universities Made After Patent Filing (yahoo.com)

