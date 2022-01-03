Aggregate Industries ("AI") Successfully Completes the Acquisition of Cowden Inc, Expanding its Footprint in the US Pacific Northwest Region

Cowden is a leader in ready-mix concrete and aggregates in the Bellingham, WA area

LafargeHolcim in the United States announced today the acquisition of the ready-mix concrete and aggregate assets held by Cowden Inc., a longstanding supplier in Washington state, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Aggregate Industries (AI). "This acquisition strengthens our presence in this strong growth market while contributing to AI's overall strategy to expand our range of sustainable construction materials," shares René Thibault, Head of North America for Holcim.

Cowden Inc., established in 1945, has been a trusted building partner in the Bellingham, WA area, growing in the region to include ready-mix concrete plants, aggregate facilities and a hauling fleet. Supplying both large commercial and small residential projects, Cowden's team combines quality with meaningful customer experiences. "We live here, and we work here," says Brent Cowden, President of Cowden Inc. "We know how important it is for our customers to be able to continue to have a trusted local supplier."

More than 100 Cowden employees will join AI's organization. "We are happy to welcome these professionals to our team," says Thibault. "Collaboration and innovation are a key part of our culture."

The organization will operate as Cowden, a division of Aggregate Industries Pacific Northwest, and will become a member of the LafargeHolcim family of companies in the US. LafargeHolcim US is part of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.

About LafargeHolcim US & Holcim

In the United States, LafargeHolcim, part of the Holcim Group, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Its customers rely on LafargeHolcim US to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

