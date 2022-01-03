Smart Lighting Expert Sengled Highlights New Product Offerings During CES

This week at CES, Sengled, the smart lighting expert, announced new additions to its product portfolio, highlighting the company's focus on entertainment lighting for 2022. This comes on the heels of a 2021 dedicated to adding more than two dozen Bluetooth Mesh products and rounding out a robust lighting portfolio across their three connectivity protocols, which also includes Zigbee and Wi-Fi.

Sengled is launching its new entertainment-focused Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV Light Strips. These lights provide an engaging and immersive effect that extends what is showing on your TV to the wall behind it, delivering the ultimate entertainment experience. The lights will react to any content, regardless of the source input, including streaming services, gaming systems, traditional cable, and DVDs, matching the colors from different areas of the screen to sections of the LED strips. The video light strips add new functionality to two existing Sengled products: Audio-Sync TV Light Strips and LED Light Bars.

To meet the growing demand for outdoor entertainment lighting, Sengled will offer a new Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light. The product – perfect for outdoor patios, gardens, and other spaces – is 48-feet long and each bulb can be customized to a different color from millions of combinations to help set the perfect mood.

Finally, the company plans to also add a Wi-Fi Portable Lamp. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, the lamp can be moved easily to wherever lighting is needed, and offers a range of functionality including dimming, color changing, or flickering candlelight effects.

"Sengled is dedicated to providing the very best lighting that will improve people's everyday lives and special occasions," said Sengled Vice President Ted Zhang. "Whether you're enhancing a movie or gaming experience or impressing your guests with a breathtaking outdoor setting, our products can provide that and much more."

Other products to be released later this year include a Wi-Fi LED Essential Oil Diffuser Light, a Zigbee Window and Door Sensor, a Zigbee Motion Sensor, and the CES Innovation Award Honoree Smart Health Monitoring Light.

In addition to 2022 products, Sengled spent last year adding to the company's popular Bluetooth Mesh platform with 23 new products, including bulbs (A19, BR30, and candle), light strips, and accessories like Smart Plugs.

Bluetooth Mesh smart lighting from Sengled allows customers to reach every corner of their home using this ubiquitous technology. Setup is a breeze with the Alexa app or compatible Echo device, offering a convenient, plug-and-play experience. Sengled is adding Google Assistant compatibility in the first half of 2022.

Sengled smart lighting brings convenience, control, and high-quality, bright illumination to homes. Most products have a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 90-plus, which brings out impactful, natural colors. In addition, multicolor lighting controlled via the Sengled Home or Bluetooth Mesh mobile app can deliver up to 16 million colors and thousands of tunable whites. Sengled products are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings. It's easy enough for a smart lighting beginner to use yet provides options and functionality to meet the needs of an expert.

About Sengled:

Sengled, the smart lighting expert, is a global leader in lighting. Since our first smart speaker bulb in 2012, Sengled's innovative approach keeps us at the forefront of the industry, pioneering new lighting styles and technologies that provide consumers with ease of use, versatility, and brilliance. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Sengled integrates consumer electronics with energy-saving LED lighting, creating products that expand smart home functionality to every room. Our practical lighting solutions, using Zigbee, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth Mesh connectivity, can be voice- or app-controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings. A perennial CES Innovation Award winner with more than 1,100 global patents, Sengled products can be purchased from the world's leading electronics retail stores and online. Discover more at us.sengled.com.

