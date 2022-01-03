Smart Lighting Expert Sengled Receives 10th CES Innovation Award

2022 Marks the Company's 10-Year Milestone in Smart Lighting

Today at CES Unveiled, Sengled, the smart lighting expert, marked its 10-year anniversary of providing smart lighting and has now won just as many CES Innovation Awards, picking up their 10th at this year's show.

"This is an important milestone for Sengled as we enter our second decade of offering consumers the very best in smart lighting innovation," said Sengled Vice President Ted Zhang. "Kicking off 2022 with yet another CES Innovation Award is a great way to start, and we're excited for the year to come and the new products we'll be bringing to market."

The company earned the 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree recognition for their Smart Health Monitoring Light, with a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Mesh Dual Chip, due to be available in the fourth quarter this year. With this bulb, Sengled is taking smart lighting into uncharted territory with built-in health monitoring radar technology. Benefits include sleep tracking, certain biometric measurements such as heart rate and body temperature, and other vital signs.

Multiple bulbs connected via a Bluetooth Mesh network work together to create a virtual map that can help detect human behavior and determine if someone has fallen and send for help. With its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Mesh Dual Chip, no hub is needed.

Innovations like the health monitoring bulb are a testament to Sengled's decade of quality lighting. Launching the company's first speaker bulb in 2012, Sengled brought to market its hub-based, Zigbee smart lighting line two years later. Four years later, in 2018, Wi-Fi was added to product offerings, and Bluetooth Mesh was rolled out in 2021 to round-out Sengled's portfolio, offering a robust selection across the three main protocols (Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Mesh). The company has three worldwide research and development centers and more than 1,100 global patents.

Now, ten years later, Sengled smart lighting continues to bring convenience, control, and high- quality, bright illumination to homes. Most products have a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 90- plus, which brings out impactful, natural colors. In addition, multicolor lighting controlled via the Sengled Home or Bluetooth Mesh mobile app can deliver up to 16 million colors and thousands of tunable whites. Sengled products are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings. It's easy enough for a smart lighting beginner to use yet provides options and functionality to meet the needs of an expert.

About Sengled:

Sengled, the smart lighting expert, is a global leader in lighting. Since our first smart speaker bulb in 2012, Sengled's innovative approach keeps us at the forefront of the industry, pioneering new lighting styles and technologies that provide consumers with ease of use, versatility, and brilliance. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Sengled integrates consumer electronics with energy-saving LED lighting, creating products that expand smart home functionality to every room. Our practical lighting solutions, using Zigbee, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth Mesh connectivity, can be voice- or app-controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings. A perennial CES Innovation Award winner with more than 1,100 global patents, Sengled products can be purchased from the world's leading electronics retail stores and online. Discover more at us.sengled.com.

