EZQuest Announces New USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter With Seven Powerful Ports

3X USB-C 10Gbs Gen 2, 3X USB 3.0 5Gbs Ports and 1X USB-C PD 3.0 with 5Gbs Data

The Consumer Electronics Show is returning in-person this year and people will be eager to see the thousands of new products debuting at the show. Laptops will be one device attendees can expect to see. Most will be thinner and lighter than ever before, which means consumers most likely won't be getting those sought-after extra USB-C ports they long for. Consumers can rely on the new EZQuest USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 Ports to quickly charge, sync and transfer data in a pinch.

The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter comes equipped with seven ports total:

Three USB-C 10Gbs Gen 2 ports

One USB-C Power Delivery version 3.0 with pass-thru charging up to 100 Watts, 5Gbs data and Fast Role Swap technology

Three USB 3.0 5Gbs ports

Users can utilize any of the four USB-C Gen 2 or three USB 3.0 ports to connect devices such as flash drives, cameras, external hard drives as well as charging and syncing smart phones and tablets. The USB Gen 2 Hub Adapter has an engineered anodized aluminum design that helps minimize electromagnetic interference.

The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter is compatible with all Apple products with USB-C and any other computers with USB-C ports. The unit is also compatible with USB-C smart phones and tablets with On-The-Go (OTG) support. The USB-C Hub has an extended 9-inch nylon braided cable that allows the hub to lay flat on the desk when connected to any MacBook, iMac, PC, Tablet or iPad Pro.

The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 ports retails for $69.99 and can be purchased at: www.ezq.com, Amazon.com, B&H Photo Video, and Micro Center.

About EZQuest, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EZQuest manufactures the highest-quality accessories for the PC and mobile consumer electronics markets. The company's product line includes a variety of USB-C Hubs, Docks, Cables, Adapters, Power and Mac keyboard covers. EZQuest uses the latest technology for all of their USB Type-C products, built for durability and stylish design. For more information and to purchase EZQuest products visit: www.ezq.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005035/en/