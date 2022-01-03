EZQuest Announces New USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter With Seven Powerful Ports

3X USB-C 10Gbs Gen 2, 3X USB 3.0 5Gbs Ports and 1X USB-C PD 3.0 with 5Gbs Data
The Consumer Electronics Show is returning in-person this year and people will be eager to see the thousands of new products debuting at the show. Laptops will be one device attendees can expect to see. Most will be thinner and lighter than ever before, which means consumers most likely won't be getting those sought-after extra USB-C ports they long for. Consumers can rely on the new EZQuest USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 Ports to quickly charge, sync and transfer data in a pinch.
The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter comes equipped with seven ports total:
- Three USB-C 10Gbs Gen 2 ports
- One USB-C Power Delivery version 3.0 with pass-thru charging up to 100 Watts, 5Gbs data and Fast Role Swap technology
- Three USB 3.0 5Gbs ports
Users can utilize any of the four USB-C Gen 2 or three USB 3.0 ports to connect devices such as flash drives, cameras, external hard drives as well as charging and syncing smart phones and tablets. The USB Gen 2 Hub Adapter has an engineered anodized aluminum design that helps minimize electromagnetic interference.
The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter is compatible with all Apple products with USB-C and any other computers with USB-C ports. The unit is also compatible with USB-C smart phones and tablets with On-The-Go (OTG) support. The USB-C Hub has an extended 9-inch nylon braided cable that allows the hub to lay flat on the desk when connected to any MacBook, iMac, PC, Tablet or iPad Pro.
The USB-C Gen 2 Hub Adapter with 7 ports retails for $69.99 and can be purchased at: www.ezq.com, Amazon.com, B&H Photo Video, and Micro Center.
About EZQuest, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EZQuest manufactures the highest-quality accessories for the PC and mobile consumer electronics markets. The company's product line includes a variety of USB-C Hubs, Docks, Cables, Adapters, Power and Mac keyboard covers. EZQuest uses the latest technology for all of their USB Type-C products, built for durability and stylish design. For more information and to purchase EZQuest products visit: www.ezq.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005035/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.