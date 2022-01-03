Inspira Health Appoints Lydia Stockman, RN, MHA, FACHE, as Chief Administrative Officer

With experience in serving as a health care operations executive, Stockman will bring her expertise to further optimize organizational performance and patient care at Inspira

Inspira Health today announced the appointment of Lydia Stockman, RN, MHA, FACHE, to Chief Administrative Officer for Inspira Medical Centers Mullica Hill and Woodbury, effective January 10. Stockman will oversee overall operations at those two locations, direct senior management staff and propel Inspira's work as a High Reliability Organization.

"Lydia brings a wealth of knowledge in hospital management, particularly in strategic planning and growth, operations management, physician and patient satisfaction, and clinical quality and performance, making her a great addition to the Inspira Health team," said Warren E. Moore, FACHE, Executive Vice President, COO of Inspira Health. "This experience, coupled with working in a high reliability organization, uniquely positions Lydia to innately understand the future of Inspira Health as outlined in our new strategic plan. I look forward to partnering with her to advance health care in our community."

Stockman has more than 20 years of experience in health care management, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she excelled in all aspects of hospital management and produced significant gains in revenue and patient volumes. She began her career as a nurse at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey; as a result of her clinical experience, Lydia brings a holistic, patient-centric approach to all executive decision-making and effectively engages physicians in change-management initiatives.

While serving at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Stockman had a strong record of success, including establishing the first intermediate care unit for the cardiac service line and leading the organization from a primary stroke center to a comprehensive stoke center. She did this through executing a growth strategy that included recruiting top physician talent and securing funding for expansion of their neurocritical ICU, which positioned the unit to exceed all primary stroke measures, mortality metric improvements and expanded capacity.

Stockman has provided leadership in mentoring and support to Business Related Groups as a way to engage employees in their organization and help grow new leaders. As a Latina leader, she served as an Executive Sponsor of SALUD (Service & Advocacy for Latinos United for Development), a Latino and Hispanic business-related group that recognizes Latinos in the working environment and the community. As a sponsor, she supported celebrations and a recognition program for their work in the community and within the hospital with awards.

"I am looking forward to leveraging Inspira's regional presence as a leading health care network in South Jersey and to identify new opportunities for business development and strategic growth, which will attract top physicians and health care professionals to ensure that we provide the highest quality of safety and care to our patients," said Stockman. "I am honored to serve Inspira Health in this role and to advance the network's new strategic plan without ever losing sight of providing a positive environment for all our patients, visitors and employees."

Stockman holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Seton Hall University, as well as a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Seton Hall University. She has completed training from HPI Press Ganey for Patient Safety and High Reliability Organization Culture, and the GE Healthcare Process Improvement & Lean Six Sigma. Stockman has received certifications from the Radiology Administrative Verification Commission and the Lean Six Sigma Commercial Green Belt, Lockheed Martin Corporation. She is also actively involved in the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves as a Board Trustee at Thomas Edison State University.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 200 medical residents and fellows in 13 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill, and Elmer. That number will grow to more than 250 by 2023.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and more than 200 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health, wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira's 1,300-member medical staff and 6,800 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, the system's clinical and support staffs are focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

