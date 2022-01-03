RiverNorth and TrueMark Launch RiverNorth Volition America Patriot ETF (FLDZ) to Benefit Folds of Honor

Core Equity Investment with "Real Impact" as Fees and All Profits from Managing the Fund Donated to Folds of Honor Charity in Support of Military Families

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC and TrueMark Investments, LLC today announced the launch of the RiverNorth Volition America Patriot ETF FLDZ. The innovative Fund is designed to do double-duty as a US-focused core equity portfolio and as a support to a tremendous charitable organization. The majority of advisory fees and all profits from managing the Fund will be donated to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides the families of fallen and disabled service members with educational scholarships.

The new Fund was listed for investing and trading on the NYSE on January 3, 2022, under the ticker symbol FLDZ.

"It's gratifying to see the investment community rally around the cause to assist military families in need," said Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor Founder and CEO. "Since founding Folds of Honor in 2007, I have been deeply moved by how our partners have embraced the Folds mission to leave no family behind. We welcome the attention and committed financial support that FLDZ will bring to our families."

"After learning about Folds of Honor and meeting Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, I knew that we had to find an innovative and powerful way for RiverNorth and investors of every size to support its mission," said Patrick Galley, CEO & CIO of RiverNorth, and Portfolio Manager to FLDZ. "As an investment firm that focuses on opportunistic investment strategies, what better opportunity is there than to support this incredible organization. At its heart, the Fund is designed to be a core equity portfolio allocation that truly invests in America and makes a beneficial impact for the families of our fallen and disabled soldiers. Additionally, our partnership with the Volition America brand seamlessly aligns with the Fund's commitment to choose America and give investors the power of choice to invest in America."

RiverNorth, an investment management firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, serves as the Fund's Sub-Adviser with day-to-day portfolio management responsibility.

"We're proud to offer an investment vehicle that is designed to embrace patriotic values and seek equity exposure," said Michael Loukas, CEO at TrueMark Investments, Advisor to FLDZ overseeing day-to-day operations. "FLDZ delivers real impact from the first dollar invested through its donations to Folds of Honor and so the long-term success of our shareholders is directly tied to multiplying the contributions for military families over time."

John Sapiente, CEO of Volition America, stated, "The FLDZ fund's mission to invest in great American companies that embrace our country is at the core of the brands that we partner with. Volition America's ability to give back to those that protect our country, have a love of patriotism, and embrace our freedom of choice is what this is all about."

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, rated 4-star by Charity Navigator and platinum by GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has a cumulative average ratio of 90% of every dollar raised going to their scholarship program and has awarded 36,000 educational scholarships to date.

FLDZ Fund Management

The Fund will be managed by an experienced investment team led by RiverNorth's Mr. Galley and Joseph Bailey and including TrueMark Principal and Chief Investment Officer Jordan Waldrep.

The actively managed FLDZ seeks capital growth through a diversified portfolio of US-based, US publicly listed companies with over $5 billion in market capitalization that are tied to the economy of the US. A key differentiator is that companies selected for the portfolio must generate at least 90% of their revenues in the United States.

FLDZ's expense ratio is 0.70%. The majority of the Fund expense ratio and all of the profit from managing the Fund will be donated to Folds of Honor. RiverNorth will be covering all operating costs from dollar one in order to ensure these goals are met.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 36,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 6,500 in 2021-2022 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $5.8 billion1 in assets under management as of November 30, 2021, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

1. Includes assets attributable to leverage and investments in affiliated funds.

About TrueMark Investments

At TrueMark, we serve investors with ETFs that seek to deliver true exposure to thematic, modern economy asset classes, strategies, and industries. We pair investment expertise with industry knowledge and experience, partnering with 3rd parties we believe are specialized, highly qualified industry experts to power investment management decisions, all at a price comparable to passive management.

About Volition America

Since its inception, the VOLITION AMERICA brand has been a growing, ongoing movement of real American Patriotism with a defined purpose of supporting those who protect our freedom of choice. Our ideals and patriotic expression transcend cultures, gender, race, age and/or political beliefs. Throughout our great country, VOLITION AMERICA unites people profoundly, passionately and authentically through strategic brand collaborations that share our patriotic values. Volition America is committed to supporting the children and spouses of fallen American heroes, by donating a percentage of all proceeds to the Folds of Honor Foundation. For more information, please visit www.volitionamerica.com.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. This may occur because of factors that affect securities markets generally or factors affecting specific issuers, industries, sectors or companies in which the Fund invests. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stocks and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from issuers.

