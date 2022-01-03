Kramer Levin Elevates Three to Counsel and Four to Special Counsel

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce the promotions of Darina F. Delappe, Lancelot Montmeterme and Jennifer R. Sharret to counsel and the promotions of Jennifer Raiola Danzo, Jeffrey H Taub, M. Mendel Trapedo and Eleni Zanias to special counsel. All the promotions were effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko said, "We congratulate our new counsel and special counsel, applaud all they have accomplished, and look forward to their continued success."
Darina F. Delappe — Corporate, New York
Darina advises and represents sponsors and investors on the formation, ongoing management and restructuring of international and domestic private investment funds, including private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, funds of funds and hybrid funds. She also advises clients on co-investments, seed investments, the organization of joint ventures and various compliance matters. Darina earned her Graduate Diploma in Arbitration, LL.M. in commercial law, and Bachelor of Civil Law from University College Dublin.
Lancelot Montmeterme — Corporate, Paris
Lancelot advises and represents clients, including public and private companies and investment funds, on corporate matters in domestic and international transactions, restructurings, private equity buyouts, leveraged buyouts, and growth capital and venture capital transactions. Lancelot earned degrees in business and tax law as well as banking and finance law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas.
Jennifer R. Sharret — Bankruptcy and Restructuring, New York
Jennifer represents significant parties, including official creditors' committees, bondholders, indenture trustees, and secured and unsecured creditors and debtors in complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, out-of-court restructurings and other distressed situations. She has been involved in some of the largest and most multifaceted bankruptcies and restructurings across a diverse range of industries, including energy, shipping, automotive and retail. Jennifer earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and her B.S. from Cornell University.
Jennifer Raiola Danzo — Business Immigration, New York
Jennifer advises and represents multinational corporations, foreign investors, law firms and major arts organizations, as well as creative professionals including designers and curators, on a broad spectrum of employment-based and general business immigration law matters. She has practiced business immigration law for more than 25 years. Jennifer earned her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Georgetown University.
Jeffrey H Taub — Corporate, New York
Jeffrey works on corporate matters representing clients, including public and private companies, private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, real estate investment trusts, and real estate owners and investors, in domestic and international transactions, corporate structure and formation, Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory and compliance matters, and other corporate governance matters. Jeffrey earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Fordham University School of Law, and his First Talmudic Degree from Rabbinical Seminary of Adas Yereim.
M. Mendel Trapedo — Real Estate, New York
Mendel represents purchasers, sellers, investors, developers, lenders and borrowers, as well as landlords and tenants, in a full range of real estate transactions such as sales and acquisitions, financings, and joint venture and leasing transactions across a broad class of asset types, including commercial, industrial, retail, residential, gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. He earned his LL.M. from the USC Gould School of Law and his LL.B. and B.COM from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Eleni Zanias – Corporate, New York
Eleni counsels and represents private equity funds, their portfolio companies, public and private companies, and strategic investors in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, investments, joint ventures, and other strategic combinations. Eleni also advises public and private companies on corporate governance matters and general securities law matters. She earned her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Loyola University Maryland.
About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today's most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service.
