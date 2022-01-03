SignatureFD Continues Commitment to Diversifying Leadership with Eight New Promotions

SignatureFD, an award-winning wealth management firm that works closely with high-net-worth families, has recently announced the promotion of eight team members to partner, four of which have been elevated to C-suite roles. The promotions feature multiple women and people of color.

"Our mission is to help 10,000 families do more with their wealth and live their Net Worthwhile. Those families include people from all cultures, races, and backgrounds. In order for us to achieve that goal in a worthwhile way, it is imperative that we continue to diversify our talent," said Heather Fortner, CEO of SignatureFD. "We believe the voices at the table should accurately represent the community in which we serve so that we may serve those families well. Continuing to diversify our team through these well-earned promotions will allow us to continue growing not only our footprint, but our impact."

"Throughout my years at the firm, I've been proud to see SignatureFD setting a standard for the wealth management industry time and time again," said Crystal Cooper Mathis, SignatureFD's newly-appointed Chief Marketing Officer and Partner. "Whether taking on a new approach to wealth management for our clients or prioritizing diversity in talent, we are a firm that believes in being the change we want to see. And, I'm honored to be part of that journey as this organization continues to grow."

"I've always had a passion for investments and helping people reach their financial goals," said Tony Welch, SignatureFD's new Chief Investment Officer. "I find true joy in helping clients grow and protect their assets so they may live fully and freely, and I'm thankful to be able to pursue this in more depth as I step into this position."

"Over the past 10 years, I've had the privilege of working closely with the leadership team to craft and implement technology strategies that ensure our clients' information is safe and secure," said Walter Chamblee, SignatureFD's new Chief Technology Officer and Partner. "It's truly amazing to be part of an organization that will not settle for anything less than our best when it comes to our clients."

"My role at SignatureFD has always been to ensure our team has everything they need to help our clients do more with their wealth," said Laura Hubbell, SignatureFD's new Chief Information Officer and Partner. "I'm especially excited to have the opportunity to continue doing this in a more impactful way in the organization."

SignatureFD manages more than $6B in assets and has two locations (Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina), a 92-person team, and a 97%* client retention rate.

About SignatureFD:

At SignatureFD, we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into NET WORTHWHILE™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring, and coordinated team of investment, financial planning, and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals.

