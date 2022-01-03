Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Launches Print Ad Echoing Reverend Al Sharpton's Call for President Biden to Advocate for Diversity in Delaware Court System

Rev. Al Sharpton continues to put pressure on Gov. John Carney to ensure equitable representation on Delaware's top courts

Following a recent rally in Delaware to promote legislation for police accountability and transparency, Reverend Al Sharpton doubled down on his advocacy for diversity on Delaware Courts in a new Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware print ad. Once again, Sharpton urged President Biden to use his presidential power and deep roots in Delaware to call on Gov. Carney to follow federal leadership in appointing diverse nominees to top courts.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware has amplified Rev. Al Sharpton's advocacy for diverse courts on a number of occasions, including when he successfully fought for the nomination of the first Black justice, Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, to the Delaware Supreme Court in 2019. Despite this step towards equity, Governor John Carney went right back to the status quo, replacing Montgomery-Reeves with a member of Delaware's white, male old boys' club.

In the ad, Reverend Al Sharpton states, "I challenge President Biden to give us hope for a brighter, more equitable future – beginning in the President's home state of Delaware. There will never be equal justice in America until our courts and legal system reflect our diversity. I call on President Biden to urge Delaware's leaders to follow the example he's set on the federal level of appointing diverse judges. No more talking, we need action. We need diverse courts now."

Said Chris Coffey, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager, "Rev. Al Sharpton said that he would not stop until Delaware leads like the First State should in diverse courts, police accountability and equitable treatment for all Delawareans, and he has kept that promise. We applaud his commitment to exposing the inadequate actions that Gov. John Carney has taken to diversify Delaware's Courts, and we will continue to amplify his efforts. We're grateful that a revolutionary leader sees Delaware's disastrous record on racial equity and won't let up until he sees real change."

