Orbweaver Announces the Appointment of Tim Herring to Leadership Team

Electronics industry veteran brings valuable expertise to digitalizing the supply chain

Today, Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is proud to announce that Tim Herring has been appointed a Member of the Board of Advisors and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. In his new role, Herring will drive strategic initiatives and lead ongoing engagements to accelerate Orbweaver's growth.

Herring has extensive experience in the electronics industry, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of KEMET Electronics Corporation, a subsidiary of YAGEO Corporation and part of the YAGEO Group, where he oversaw the modernization of KEMET's Global Information Technology. KEMET became recognized as a Best-In-Class leader of Digital services and applications within the electronic components industry. Previously, he co-founded IntelliData, where as President and CEO, he led the implementation of software and data solutions to expedite discovery, decision support, and sales of passive components, which was later acquired by KEMET. He also led sales and product management efforts at Arrow Electronics and Projections Unlimited Inc.

"Tim is a recognized and proven leader in the electronics industry," says Chris Ciesielka, CEO of Orbweaver. "His deep understanding and experience will further solidify our position as a leader in data integration and automation solutions that are transforming the electronics supply chain."

The appointment of Herring supports Orbweaver's upcoming initiatives focused on expanding growth opportunities for 2022 and beyond. Herring welcomes his new role with readiness and anticipation.

"Orbweaver has positioned itself as a leader in the electronics industry, enabling innovation and optimization of the supply chain to meet the market's modern demands. Digital transformation of the supply chain is imminent, and I'm excited to play such a large role at a forward-thinking company."

Herring obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from California State University, Chico. He resides in Vail, Colorado.

About Orbweaver Sourcing, LLC: Orbweaver is a data integration and automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.

