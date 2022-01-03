Innominds Appoints Digital Engineering Industry Veteran Sudhir Kulkarni as Chief Sales Officer

Innominds, a specialist provider of Digital Transformation and Software Product Engineering services for leading enterprises and global software product companies, today announced it has appointed Sudhir Kulkarni as its Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Sudhir is a seasoned Digital and Product Engineering industry leader who excels in executing new strategies and bringing together the stakeholders required to realize a high-growth vision.
Sudhir will lead the global sales efforts and build a robust sales organization to scale Innominds for hyper-growth. His rich and diverse executive experience in building organizations would be beneficial in reviewing and implementing sales strategies that would help Innominds expand by scaling and doubling existing revenue. Sudhir will supervise the company's sales strategy, organize and execute customer acquisition strategies, and grow current client accounts.
"We are thrilled to have Sudhir on board as Chief Sales Officer of Innominds," stated Divakar. "His tremendous leadership experience, enthusiasm for developing and empowering strong teams, and ability to drive significant growth will enable Innominds to expand its market leadership in Software Product Engineering, Big Data/AI-ML, and IoT/Connected Devices, propelling the company's next phase of growth."
"We have made significant progress in building revenues from ISVs and Enterprise customers, as well as in establishing technology practices that have an immense potential to scale. Sudhir's credentials and expertise in selling and expanding Product Engineering and Digital Services bolsters the executive leadership of Innominds. This transformative addition is an effort to re-group the leadership team to swiftly scale by capitalizing on the expanded market prospects that have opened up for Innominds," added Divakar.
"I am excited to join team Innominds. I believe the company has established a terrific reputation for delivering high-quality software and products to its customers, whether they are software businesses or organizations whose business is transformed by software and connected devices," said Sudhir.
"As the Chief Sales Officer, I am excited to continue Innominds' vision of being a customer-focused company that allows ISVs, enterprises, and technology firms to optimize their IT infrastructure at a time when the move to digital is reshaping organizations around the world. Innominds has the chance to grow quickly by doubling down on its capabilities, customer relationships, and brand equity created over more than two decades of delivering great technology solutions for delighted customers," added Sudhir.
In his stellar career in technology services, Sudhir was President, Technology Services and Global Head of Sales at Persistent Systems, and President Digital Solutions and Head of Revenue Enablement at Xoriant. Sudhir also has founded two software services companies and led two startups through successful acquisitions during his career.
Sudhir holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, an MS in Data Science from Indiana University in Bloomington, and a Bachelor's degree in Business and Computer Science from Bombay University. He also received the renowned Gurukul Chevening Scholarship to study globalization at the London School of Economics.
About Innominds
Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs, and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, cloud and DevOps, and security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications.
