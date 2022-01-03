Ryan T. Senter Joins Opportune LLP As Partner to Lead Firm's Performance Improvement Practice

Opportune LLP, a leading global energy business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Ryan T. Senter has joined the firm as a Partner to lead the firm's performance improvement practice. Mr. Senter brings over 25 years of experience advising Fortune 1000 companies in the consumer products, healthcare, energy, and financial services sectors. Mr. Senter's principal focus will be expanding the firm's cross-industry performance improvement practice and existing Dallas-Fort Worth advisory practices. This enhanced focus will span across multiple industries with an emphasis on serving client needs around corporate finance, capital management, merger integration, supply chain management, private equity advisory, operations improvement, restructuring, and technology solutions.
"I am thrilled to have Ryan join our growing team where he will bring meaningful value serving clients across multiple industry sectors who need expert advice on complex issues," said David Baggett, Managing Partner of Opportune. "His vast experience in business performance improvement and client-focused mentality will be invaluable to our team and clients as we expand our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."
Before joining Opportune, Mr. Senter served with prestigious global consulting and advisory firms, including Executive Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement at Riveron Consulting LLC, Global Managing Director at Protiviti Inc., and served as a Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal. Mr. Senter began his career with Andersen Consulting/Accenture plc, where he worked in its Technology and Finance Performance Management solution groups.
"I am excited to be joining the outstanding team at Opportune and I look forward to working with such a dedicated group of professionals, continuing the growth of the Opportune brand," added Mr. Senter.
Mr. Senter holds a B.A. from the University of Mississippi and completed the Advanced Business Management program at Yale University School of Management. He actively serves in several board-level positions supporting charities and causes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area such as Cook Children's Medical Center, The Fort Worth Country Day School, and the James L. West Alzheimer Center for Continuing Care.
About Opportune LLP
Opportune LLP is a leading global energy business advisory firm specializing in adding value to clients across the energy industry, including upstream, midstream, downstream, power and gas, commodities trading, and oilfield services. Opportune's service lines include complex financial reporting, disputes and litigations, enterprise risk, investment banking, outsourcing, process and technology, reserve engineering and geosciences, restructuring, strategy and organizational design, tax, transactional due diligence, and valuation. For additional information, please visit www.opportune.com.
