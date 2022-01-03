Opportune LLP Announces the Promotion of Three to Managing Director, Appoints Five to Principal

Opportune LLP, a global provider of business advisory services to the energy industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gregg Laswell, Kristin Floyd Newton, and Matt Smith to Managing Directors with the firm.

Mr. Laswell has amassed an array of experience during his time at Opportune primarily within the bankruptcy restructuring, corporate finance, and complex financial reporting service lines. His principal areas of expertise include assisting debtors or other stakeholders through in-court and out-of-court restructurings, providing buy-side due diligence services, and advising companies on complex financial reporting and financial planning matters. Further, Mr. Laswell has experience serving as an expert witness on a complex legal matter and as a Chief Restructuring Officer. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from Washington and Lee University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the State of Texas.

Mrs. Newton advises public and private companies on complex financial reporting and technical accounting matters, including transaction advisory and IPO and SPAC readiness engagements and revenue recognition (ASC 606) and lease accounting (ASC 842) implementations. Before joining Opportune, Mrs. Newton worked at the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), serving as a member of the team leading the FASB's post-implementation efforts for the new revenue recognition standard. She received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accounting from Texas A&M University and is a CPA licensed in the State of Texas.

Mr. Smith assists companies with their accounting for complex financial instruments under both U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards. With over 15 years of client service experience at Opportune and Ernst & Young, Mr. Smith has gained extensive knowledge and expertise in debt and equity financing activities, derivatives and hedging, share-based payments, and SEC reporting. He holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Oral Roberts University and is a CPA licensed in the State of Oklahoma.

In addition, Opportune has created a new leadership position in the firm, recognizing senior professionals that have demonstrated superior subject matter expertise, practice management, and enduring commitment to client service. Opportune is pleased to announce the promotion of the following individuals to Principal:

Ken Bourgeois — Mr. Bourgeois has over 30 years of experience providing clients with information technology (IT) solutions, including custom ERP solutions, ETRM implementations and support, and application integration. He specializes in the full spectrum of implementation activities from software selection to go-live. Before joining Opportune, Mr. Bourgeois served as a Vice President, Information Systems at Amigo Energy.

Byrony Coan — Mrs. Coan has over 20 years of experience in project management, product management, process consulting, and change management. She leverages her upstream expertise to support clients to become more efficient through the implementation of software and process streamlining. Her team supports transactions throughout asset purchase and sale cycles from pre-purchase agreement to beyond the transition services period. Mrs. Coan's client base has ranged from start-up private equity-backed companies to large publicly traded entities.

Glenn Hartfiel — Mr. Hartfiel has over 25 years of experience providing clients with strategy, architecture, project management, and assessment across all areas of information technology (IT). His primary focus areas include mergers and acquisitions, IT operations, interim CIO services, enterprise infrastructure design, security architecture, and operations management. Before joining Opportune, Mr. Hartfiel worked at Sirius Solutions where he managed complex projects, including e-discovery litigation, M&A, and IT integration projects for various clients.

Dave Loucks — Mr. Loucks is one of the country's foremost experts regarding the reporting for asset retirement obligations (ARO) and the standardized measure of oil and gas (SMOG). Mr. Loucks and his team developed and now implement the proprietary Assent 143 (ARO) and Assent SMOG (oil and gas disclosures) software applications for Opportune clients, which are the only applications of their kind available in the market. Additionally, Mr. Loucks works with the Petroleum Development Institute (PDI) at the University of North Texas to instruct classes on the determination and presentation of hydrocarbon reserves for financial reporting purposes.

Glenn Sniezek — Mr. Sniezek focuses on financial and operational restructuring and has significant experience in Chapter 11 preparation and administration, liquidity management, business plan development and review, financial budgeting and forecasting, reorganization plan development, and M&A. He has advised debtors and creditors on restructurings, both in- and out-of-court, within the energy, retail, and manufacturing sectors and in other industries.

"Our newly promoted Managing Directors and Principals are well equipped to handle their new responsibilities," said David Baggett, Managing Partner of Opportune. "These exceptional individuals reflect the depth of talent we have developed at Opportune, and we look forward to their addition to our senior leadership team."

