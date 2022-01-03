Ichor Announces Participation in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR, a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management's participation in the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 10 – 14, 2022. Ichor's presentation will be webcast live at 1:15pm EST on Monday, January 10th. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichor's website at ir.ichorsystems.com.
About Ichor
We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA.
https://ir.ichorsystems.com/
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005021/en/
