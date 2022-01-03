WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming ICR Conference 2022 and 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

WM Technology, Inc. ("WM Technology" or the "Company") MAPS, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:

ICR Conference 2022

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2:30 pm EST, WM Technology management will be presenting to institutional investors at the ICR Conference 2022. The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the conference. For information, visit the conference website here.

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:15 pm EST, WM Technology management will be presenting to institutional investors at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The Company will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the conference. For information, contact your Needham Institutional representative.

WM Technology, Inc. may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. WM Technology's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. To hear these presentations and to access the most updated information, please visit the Investor Relations section of WM Technology's website at ir.weedmaps.com.

About WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc.'s MAPS mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we've seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business' tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

