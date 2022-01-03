U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Appointment of New Board Member Anne Motsenbocker

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the "Company") USPH, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Anne Motsenbocker to serve on the Board, effective January 1, 2022.
Ms. Motsenbocker served in numerous executive leadership roles in her 36-year career at J.P. Morgan Chase, ultimately serving as the Managing Director and Segment Head of Southwest Middle Market Banking, covering a multi-state region. Previous executive roles at J.P. Morgan Chase included National Head of Multinational Corporations, Chairman of Dallas Market Leadership, President of Dallas Region Middle Market Banking and Head of the Dallas Region of the Private Bank. Ms. Motsenbocker also brings extensive boardroom experience from her time on the board of Children's Health System of Texas and numerous philanthropic and community service organizations.
Edward L. Kuntz, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Anne brings a multitude of talents to our Board and we are confident she will contribute to the future success of the Company. Our entire Board and our executive leadership team look very forward to working with Anne as we begin the new year."
Ms. Motsenbocker received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in finance and international business from the University of Texas at Austin. She has also obtained an NACD Directorship Certification through the NACD Directorship Certification program.
About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 591 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.
More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005029/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.