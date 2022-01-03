BTIG Expands Emerging Market Debt Unit With Product Specialists in the U.S. and Singapore

Firm Hires Michael Roche in New York; Evan Li and Pritish Shah in Singapore

BTIG announced today key hires to further strengthen its growing Emerging Market Debt team in both the U.S. and APAC region. Michael Roche joins BTIG, LLC as a Managing Director and Emerging Market Debt Strategist in New York. Evan Li, CFA, and Pritish Shah join BTIG Singapore Pte Ltd. to bolster the firm's emerging market debt capabilities and local expertise in the region. Mr. Li joins the firm as a Managing Director and Emerging Market Debt Sales and Trading Specialist, while Mr. Shah joins as a Director and Emerging Market Debt Sales and Trading Specialist.

"Michael, Evan and Pritish are accomplished professionals who will help us strengthen client coverage and firm capabilities," noted Anton LeRoy, President of BTIG. "As part of our team of desk strategists, we will look to Michael to generate actionable commentary and strategy for clients navigating the emerging markets. Additionally, we believe that Evan and Pritish will enhance our presence in Singapore and help solidify us as an important partner for market participants in the region."

Mr. Roche has over 30 years of industry experience. He was a Senior Vice President and Emerging Markets Strategist at Seaport Global for over a decade. Previously, Mr. Roche held a similar role as a Senior Vice President and Desk Analyst within Emerging Markets at MF Global. Earlier in his career, he was a Portfolio Manager within Alternative Investments at National Bank of Canada Financial. Mr. Roche was also a Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer at Allen Global Emerging Markets Capital Management and was Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income at HSBC Asset Management, where he spent nearly 15 years.

Mr. Li has more than a decade of experience in credit markets. Prior to BTIG, he was an Executive Director within Emerging Markets Fixed Income at Liquidity Finance. Previously, Mr. Li was Director within Asia Credit Trading at UBS, where he spent seven years. Earlier in his career, he was an Associate within Emerging Markets Fixed Income at PIMCO Singapore. Mr. Li began his career on Nomura's Australia Credit Trading team. He is a CFA charterholder.

Mr. Shah has nearly a decade of industry experience as well. Prior to BTIG, he was an Executive Director within Emerging Markets Fixed Income Sales and Trading at Seaport Global Securities, where he spent nearly four years. Previously, Mr. Shah was a Partner at Finstreet Global. Earlier in his career, he was an Associate at Deutsche Bank CIB Centre and an Engineer at Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

"We are very excited to add Michael, Evan and Pritish to the Emerging Markets Debt team," noted Michael Carley, Sr., Managing Director and Co-Head of BTIG Fixed Income Credit. "Michael is an impressive strategist who will help clients evaluate and plot their next moves to achieve their investment objectives. Evan and Pritish will help BTIG continue to establish our Singapore office as an important hub for clients focused on the emerging debt markets."

Mr. Roche, Mr. Li and Mr. Shah join Blake Considine, Tyler Danielsen, Josh Markfield, Ben Patch and John Phillips who recently also joined BTIG and specialize in emerging debt markets.

"We continue to strategically invest in talent dedicated to providing clients with best-in-class resources and expertise worldwide," said Trevor Harrison, Managing Director and Co-Head of BTIG Asia-Pacific. "Our latest round of hires specifically underscores our commitment to the Asia-Pacific market and demonstrates the proactive steps we are taking to meet the needs of our growing roster of Singapore-based clients."

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 19 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

