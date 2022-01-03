U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the "Company") USPH, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced an acquisition of a three-clinic physical therapy practice in South Carolina.

USPH acquired 75% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with the practice's founder and owner retaining 25%. The purchase price for the 75% equity interest was approximately $3.7 million. The business generates more than $2.7 million in annual revenue and has approximately 31,000 patient visits per year.

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We're very pleased to add this partnership to our physical therapy operations. Our talented new partner has done an excellent job growing his practice, and we believe there are continued revenue growth opportunities going forward."

About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 591 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 36 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com.

