Transcat Expands Service Business and Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Tangent Labs

Transcat, Inc. TRNS ("Transcat" or the "Company"), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has purchased all of the stock of privately-held Tangent Labs, LLC (Tangent), effective December 31, 2021. The purchase price was $9.0 million and is subject to certain customary holdback provisions.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Tangent provides in-house and on-site calibrations of precision measurement and control instrumentation to customers in life science, aerospace and other regulated industries. With approximately $2.2 million in annual revenue, Tangent offers ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibrations and has labs located in both Indianapolis and Huntsville, Alabama. Kevin Broderick, owner of Tangent, will join Transcat and continue to lead the business.

"Tangent is a natural fit within our geographic expansion strategy as it gives us new local presence in two attractive areas of the country that fit perfectly into our operational footprint," commented Lee Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Indiana has a large and growing life science/medical device market, while Huntsville, Alabama is a large military/aerospace market. Additionally, Tangent is a very well-run company that has successfully automated certain elements of its calibration program to help drive an extremely strong profitability profile. We are pleased to welcome Kevin and the Tangent team to Transcat."

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat's ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat's strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

