RealWear Selects Kopin Golden Pearl Microdisplay and Optics Display Module for RealWear Navigator™ 500

The upgraded modular display features a 23-degree field of view and high brightness for comfortable full-shift use of RealWear's latest assisted reality offering

Kopin® Corporation KOPN, a leading provider of high-resolution microdisplays for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announced that it is supplying RealWear, the leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, with the newly updated Golden Pearl display module for RealWear's recently launched RealWear Navigator™ 500 wearable device. The updated Golden Pearl features a 0.32", 24-bit full color, high-brightness LCD microdisplay for easy outdoor/sunlight use and comfortable long-term viewing.

"With the launch of the HMT-1, RealWear quickly became the gold standard for advanced assisted reality head-mounted display systems for industrial use," stated Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin Corporation. "RealWear Navigator 500 raises the bar further, enabling hands-free work with sophisticated visual support. It's a very comprehensive solution to enhance worker productivity. Kopin's power-efficient, high-brightness display module is designed to support full-shift use by providing bright, clear images and information in any lighting condition, including full sunlight, and can be used for long durations without eye strain or fatigue."

"We've had a strategic relationship with Kopin since our inception," said Andrew Chrostowski, Chairman and CEO of RealWear. "When we launched RealWear Navigator 500 with its revolutionary modular design, it made perfect sense to launch using Kopin's next generation offering. Kopin's deep expertise in microdisplays and optics, including capabilities across multiple microdisplay technologies, has enabled our team to design our human-centric products to exceed expectations of our customers, now and into the future."

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components and subsystems for integration into wearable systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 250 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

About RealWear:

RealWear® is the world's leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who use it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. RealWear's number one position was further strengthened with triple (3X) year-over-year growth in 2020. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 5,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.RealWear.com.

