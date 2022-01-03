Bryan Musa Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Team in Connecticut

Employee benefits veteran brings leadership and financial expertise to growing team

Employee benefits veteran Bryan Musa has joined Alliant as Vice President within its national Employee Benefits Group. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Musa will design and implement innovative employee benefits solutions for a diverse portfolio of regional and national clients.

"Bryan adds additional strength to our team in the Northeast, combining a powerful combination of leadership and analytical skills," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "He is a driven leader who produces results by looking at problems through an operational and financial lens and delivering strategic solutions that improve organizational performance."

Musa has more than 20 years of experience creating strategic insurance, employee benefits, and financial solutions for clients. He is a successful, metrics-driven leader with experience managing internal and national sales teams. Musa helps organizations implement strategies to provide long-term sustainability, profitability, and strength.

Prior to joining Alliant, Musa was a Health and Benefits Consultant with a global advisory, broking, and solutions company offering risk management and employee benefits solutions. He earned his bachelor's degree from Elmira College.

Musa can be reached at (413) 364-6917 or at Bryan.Musa@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005017/en/