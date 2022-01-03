2022 ICR Conference to Be Held Virtually

ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced that the 2022 ICR Conference will be held virtually due to the quicker than anticipated spread of the Omicron/Delta variants.

As with last year's conference, ICR will host all presentations on its virtual platform and will follow the current schedule beginning at 8:00 AM ET on Monday January 10, 2022 through Wednesday afternoon January 12, 2022. Public companies will host one virtual breakout session instead of two. All scheduled sponsor meetings will be hosted via the preferred virtual meeting platform of each sponsor. Any scheduled 1x1s will need to be moved to an external virtual meeting platform.

If you would like to register to attend the virtual event, please register here.

Please visit the following FAQ page for additional information: FAQs - ICR Conference 2022

"This was a difficult decision as we were looking forward to seeing everyone again in Orlando for a great event," said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of ICR. "While disappointing, we are ready to host a timely, impactful and successful event on our virtual platform. We thank all presenting companies, sponsors and attendees for their patience and understanding, and look forward to bringing everyone back together in 2023."

About The ICR Conference

For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 200 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500. For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm's highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR's healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

