Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amylyx"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 8,750,000 shares of common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share. Amylyx has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "AMLX". All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink, and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Amylyx's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

