Dassault Systèmes to Showcase the Virtual Twin Experience of the Human Body at CES 2022

CES visitors can "meet" their virtual twin at booth #8715 in the LVCC's North Hall

Three interactive experiences will reveal the possibilities that virtual twins of the human body bring to health care

The virtual world makes it possible to visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen, before a patient is treated

Dassault Systèmes FR DSY.PA))) DSY today announced it will enable CES 2022 attendees to "meet" their virtual twin and see the possibilities that virtual twins of the human body bring to health care, January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Visitors to Dassault Systèmes' booth #8715 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall will go on a journey where they engage in three interactive experiences showcasing the virtual twin experience of the human body – the next horizon in life sciences and healthcare that makes it possible to visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen, from the way drugs affect a disease to surgical outcomes before a patient is treated.

The journey begins with a volumetric light experience that, starting from a photo taken of a visitor, displays a larger-than-life virtual twin of their head. This mirror image becomes translucent until it reveals a rotatable brain that pulsates in colors and patterns symbolizing various disease states. Next, the visitor will see an animation of the heart. With every heartbeat, the virtual twin increases in size until it expands into particles revealing the silhouette of the visitor, who can dance and move to interact with their virtual twin before it dissolves into a data cloud.

The visitor will then participate in augmented reality experiences that demonstrate the Living Heart and the Living Brain – two initiatives currently being used by researchers, device manufacturers and doctors to develop highly accurate virtual models for reproducing conditions and testing treatment options. The visitor can hold, rotate, and squeeze a 3D-printed replica of a heart and a brain, each with embedded sensors and processing components, and see their actions mirrored in a virtual twin on a connected touchscreen in real time. The physical heart model measures the visitor's heart rate, while the model's virtual twin pulsates to match the visitor's heartbeat and displays their heart rate on the screen. As the visitor interacts with the physical model of the brain, they can explore its hemispheres on the virtual twin, and learn more about their function.

