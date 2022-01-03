Dassault Systèmes to Showcase the Virtual Twin Experience of the Human Body at CES 2022

- CES visitors can "meet" their virtual twin at booth #8715 in the LVCC's North Hall
- Three interactive experiences will reveal the possibilities that virtual twins of the human body bring to health care
- The virtual world makes it possible to visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen, before a patient is treated
Dassault Systèmes FR DSY.PA))) DSY today announced it will enable CES 2022 attendees to "meet" their virtual twin and see the possibilities that virtual twins of the human body bring to health care, January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005174/en/
Visitors to Dassault Systèmes' booth #8715 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall will go on a journey where they engage in three interactive experiences showcasing the virtual twin experience of the human body – the next horizon in life sciences and healthcare that makes it possible to visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen, from the way drugs affect a disease to surgical outcomes before a patient is treated.
The journey begins with a volumetric light experience that, starting from a photo taken of a visitor, displays a larger-than-life virtual twin of their head. This mirror image becomes translucent until it reveals a rotatable brain that pulsates in colors and patterns symbolizing various disease states. Next, the visitor will see an animation of the heart. With every heartbeat, the virtual twin increases in size until it expands into particles revealing the silhouette of the visitor, who can dance and move to interact with their virtual twin before it dissolves into a data cloud.
The visitor will then participate in augmented reality experiences that demonstrate the Living Heart and the Living Brain – two initiatives currently being used by researchers, device manufacturers and doctors to develop highly accurate virtual models for reproducing conditions and testing treatment options. The visitor can hold, rotate, and squeeze a 3D-printed replica of a heart and a brain, each with embedded sensors and processing components, and see their actions mirrored in a virtual twin on a connected touchscreen in real time. The physical heart model measures the visitor's heart rate, while the model's virtual twin pulsates to match the visitor's heartbeat and displays their heart rate on the screen. As the visitor interacts with the physical model of the brain, they can explore its hemispheres on the virtual twin, and learn more about their function.
###
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Dassault Systèmes at CES 2022: https://events.3ds.com/ces-2022
Video teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4Zdszzp77Q
Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
SHARE THIS ON TWITTER
Attending #CES 2022? "Meet" your virtual twin & see what virtual twins of the human body bring to health care at booth #8715 LVCC North Hall @Dassault3DS #3DEXPERIENCE
Connect with Dassault Systèmes on
Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com
© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005174/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.