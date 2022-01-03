Phison Kicks Off the Future of Gaming During CES 2022

Includes the company's first PCIe Gen5 controller for high-end desktop gaming

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions, will showcase its lineup of next-generation gaming solutions for customers, partners, media and other interested parties during CES 2022, January 5-8 exclusively by private virtual demos, which can be scheduled here.

The new-class of solutions include the company's first PCIe Gen5 controller for high-end desktop gaming, a future high-performance Gen4 solution, and demonstration of the next-generation game workload coming soon to PCs.

Phison, the leader in gaming-optimized SSDs pushes the boundaries of performance. The company's solutions power seamless experiences for modern console, desktop/notebook and mobile gaming, which are delivered to consumers through an extensive and diverse group of partners.

Highlighted gaming products Phison will preview on the virtual demos include:

PS5026-E26 – Phison's First PCIe Gen5 SSD Architecture

The E26 SSD solution is the best-in-class combination of performance and low-power using Phison's unique architecture. E26 is a customizable SSD platform designed for PCIe Gen5 that will span enterprise and consumer markets. The company's first Gen5 controller will ship in multiple form factors and features with the ability to scale beyond 10GB/s while meeting power requirements for all-day computing. Phison will show the E26 for the first time at CES 2022.

PS5021-E21T – Phison's New High-Performance PCIe Gen4 DRAM-less Solution

The E21T demonstration will show Phison's new DRAM-less architecture as the future leader in next-generation mobile gaming. The E21T, the successor to the E19T, and E21T BGA, the successor to the E13T, break throughput performance barriers using the Gen4 interface to sets new standards in the user experience.

PS5013-E13T – Phison's BGA for Mobile Gaming

Xiaomi chose Phison's E13T BGA SSD and its superior performance and efficiency for the Black Shark 4 gaming phone series. Xiaomi credits the E13T BGA for delivering a 69 percent increase in read and write performance showing that NVMe redefines mobile gaming. Phison will show the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 during CES 2022 in a first-person Zoom demonstration.

Next-Generation Gaming Workload Demonstration

Game developers now have the opportunity to decrease game load times and increase the scale of future virtual worlds with a new direct data delivery method. The new direct access pattern from the NVMe SSD to the GPU relies heavily on data passing through the system at high-speeds in a consistent stream. Phison will demonstrate this next-generation game workload with our award winning PS5018-E18, and show why the future of gaming starts with storage.

"CES 2022 is an ideal time to showcase the evolution of product development we've made during the past two years," said Michael Wu, GM and President of Phison US. "This is an exciting breakout year for gaming with innovations that fully utilize PCIe bandwidth and push storage to the edge of performance. As a proven leader innovating technologies for gaming solutions that push boundaries, like the first PCIe Gen4 SSD, Phison is again in a leadership position for 2022 with our first PCIe Gen5 SSD. Customers, partners, industry insiders, media, and pro gamers will share our excitement when we show why The Future of Gaming Starts with Phison." - Michael Wu, President of Phison US.

About Phison

