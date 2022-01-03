Establishment Labs to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA, a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced that Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:30pm Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness. The company's initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants® that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 1.8 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Motiva MIA®, the company's minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company's two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.
